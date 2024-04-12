Even opposition believes NDA government will return to power: PM Modi

He said, "Of the corruption cases probed by the Enforcement Directorate, only three per cent have people associated with politics. The remaining 97 per cent cases are linked to officials and criminals. Those who see benefits in a corrupt system are the ones who are crying foul and presenting the wrong picture."

Since his government came to power in 2014, eliminating corruption has been its priority, he said, citing steps like ending interviews for Group C and Group D jobs, launch of National Single Window System, efforts for making government services as faceless as possible and starting the DBT (direct benefit transfer) system to prevent the money of the poor from going into the pockets of middlemen.