Hassan Sexual Abuse: Police disperse JD(S) workers bursting crackers to celebrate H D Revanna's bail

Holenarsipur (Hassan): Police arrived at Mahatma Gandhi Circle in Holenarsipur of Hassan district on Monday night to disperse JD(S) workers who burst crackers to celebrate the conditional bail granted to their MLA H D Revanna in the ongoing sexual abuse case against his son Prajwal Revanna.

The police explained that bursting crackers is not allowed as the poll code of conduct was in place in the wake of Lok Sabha elections

It may be mentioned that Revanna was in jail from May 4, in an alleged kidnap case of a woman from Mysuru district. He was granted conditional bail on Monday (May 13) evening.

There were heated arguments for a while between Revanna's followers and the police, when they were stopped from bursting crackers.

After the bail was granted on Monday evening, the party members gathered at the circle, raised slogans hailing the names of H D Deve Gowda and H D Revanna. They started bursting crackers to celebrate, when the police arrived on the spot and dispersed the gathering.