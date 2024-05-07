Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Heatwave poses big challenge to voter turnout in Karnataka's 14 seats on May 7

As per data from the election commission, the average turnout in the 14 constituencies went up by about 2 per cent to 68.65 per cent. A major part of this boost came from Bidar (63 per cent), Koppal (68.56 per cent) and Bellary (69.76 per cent), a significant improvement compared with the 51 per cent, 53 per cent and 53.3 per cent in 2014. Haveri, too, saw a 14 per cent increase, with 74.21 per cent of its electors turning up to vote.