Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Heatwave poses big challenge to voter turnout in Karnataka's 14 seats on May 7

Heatwave conditions prevailing in most of north Karnataka have brought new challenges for good voter turnout in the constituencies where Lok Sabha elections are scheduled on Tuesday.
Of the 14 constituencies in the state going to polls on Tuesday, 10 had seen a drop in turnout in the 2019 general elections, compared to the 2014 numbers.
As per data from the election commission, the average turnout in the 14 constituencies went up by about 2 per cent to 68.65 per cent. A major part of this boost came from Bidar (63 per cent), Koppal (68.56 per cent) and Bellary (69.76 per cent), a significant improvement compared with the 51 per cent, 53 per cent and 53.3 per cent in 2014. Haveri, too, saw a 14 per cent increase, with 74.21 per cent of its electors turning up to vote.
However, the voter participation saw a major drop in three constituencies with Raichur slipping to 58.34 per cent from 77.7 per cent in 2014. It was followed by Gulbarga (-15 per cent) and Bijapur (-7.2 per cent). Other constituencies also saw dip in voter participation ranging from -0.5 per cent to -6.56 per cent.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Monday said that maximum temperatures are likely to be high on Tuesday.
“Maximum temperatures are likely to be 40-46 degrees Celsius over parts of north interior districts such as Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Ballari and Vijayapura till May 7,” it said. The election commission has identified a total of 2.59 crore electors and has set up 28,257 polling stations in these 14 segments.
Gulbarga (20.98 lakh), Raichur (20.1 lakh) and Bijapur (19.46 lakh) are the top three constituencies in terms of voter numbers.
Voting begins at 7 am and concludes at 6 pm. The prevailing heatwave conditions and the lack of pre-monsoon rains have added to the challenges. Political parties have been requesting voters to turn up at the polling booths early to avoid the afternoon heat.
Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena acknowledged the difficulties posed by the heatwave conditions.
“We have made elaborate arrangements to mitigate the effects of the heatwave. District election officers have conducted meetings with health officials and necessary arrangements are made at the polling station level,” he said.
Meena said the Assembly segments in Gulbarga, Raichur and Vijayapura districts saw considerable improvement in voter participation in last year’s Assembly elections.
“We are expecting improvement in voter turnout this time also,” he said.
The commission has taken additional measures like setting up tents to ensure people waiting in the queue are not exposed to the sun. Polling stations have been provided with medical kits and ORS packets.
Polling officials have been advised to make additional arrangements, including availability of ambulances, to take patients to hospital in case of heat stroke incidents.