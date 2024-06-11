Heed to warning from voters: Modi tells new ministers to be careful in conduct

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned the newly appointed ministers to be careful in their conduct as the voters had warned the NDA alliance with fewer seats.
On Sunday, while addressing the NDA MPs who were selected to become the ministers, Modi said they should work hard and provide a clean administration.
"Opposition parties are watching your performance. We got fewer seats this time. This means voters have warned us. So you should be very careful in your conduct in public life. Don't bring a bad name to the NDA government,” the PM reportedly said.
A senior MP who attended the meeting told DH that in his 50 minutes speech, Modi categorically told them that, “your every movement and conduct are being watched by the nation and also by the entire world. We have a lot of responsibility to deliver. You have to work hard to meet the expectations of the people".
Modi also advised the ministers to stay in Delhi at least four days in the week. "Your future is in your hands. If you mess up with your work and personal life, it will impact your political career. Ultimately you are the sufferer not me," the senior MP said quoting Modi.
The PM advised them not to fight with bureaucrats unnecessarily. The Ministers of State should work in coordination with cabinet ministers, the PM said, adding that if junior ministers had any doubt on the issues related to their ministries, they should take advice from the senior ministers.
Published 10 June 2024, 23:23 IST