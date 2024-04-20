High-stakes fight on the cards in Madhya Pradesh after I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate's nomination junked

Sharma remains unfazed. “The question is now what will be the win margin in Khajuraho,” he said on the sidelines of a campaign on the outskirts of the Panna Tiger Reserve.

As one moves to nearly Satna, the situation changes, with the seat being one of the handful in the state where the Congress is showing with a spirited fight. It’s a strange contest: both the BJP and the Congress candidates faced each other barely a month ago, in the 2023 assembly elections, as Congress’s Siddharth ‘Dabbu’ Kushwaha defeated BJP’s Ganesh Singh, who is the sitting MP from the seat.

Ganesh Singh’s candidature has not been welcomed widely among the BJP cadre or supporters, and many feel that Satna lagged far behind neighbouring Rewa in terms of development. He, however, says the “mudda” (issue) this term is “vikas” (development).

“I have worked for the development of the seat – the villages here have electricity, roads and water; I have even brought an airport to this seat. People will not forget that our party brought Ram Lalla from a jhopdi (hut) to the mandir (temple),” Singh, a long-time aide of BJP president J P Nadda, says.

Satna resident Suresh Goel, who owns a resort in Panna, says that the seat needs more development. “The functional airport here was shut and another one opened in Rewa, there’s no government run post-graduate or engineering college here, but Rewa has a medical college as well an engineering one. Now there is talk of Bhopal-Rewa expressway, why not Satna on the map,” Goel rues.