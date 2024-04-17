'Hold everyone accountable for such incidents': Mehbooba reacts to Amit Shah's fake encounter remark

“If similar events occurred under my or Omar Abdullah’s administration, we too should be held accountable. Why is there only talk and not action, given the government’s resources to identify and prosecute the culprits,” she told reporters while on campaign trail in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The PDP president, who is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat, said that the upcoming elections are not merely a contest between political parties “but a pivotal moment for the voice of Kashmiri people to be heard.”

“The focus should be on electing representatives who can truly advocate for Kashmir’s interests in the Parliament, she added.