'Hold everyone accountable for such incidents': Mehbooba reacts to Amit Shah's fake encounter remark

Srinagar: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah Amit Shah levelled ‘fake encounter’ charges against Kashmiri parties, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday urged the government to hold everybody accountable for such incidents, including herself and Omar Abdullah.
While addressing an election rally in Jammu on Tuesday Shah accused the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led Jammu and Kashmir governments of the past of promoting militants and orchestrating the maximum number of fake encounters.
“I want to ask Farooq Abdullah sahab (NC president) and the PDP, in whose tenure did the highest number of fake encounters take place? Who opened fire on Kashmir’s children? Who put guns in the hands of the Valley kids?” he asked.
Responding to Shah’s allegations Mehbooba challenged the government to hold accountable those responsible for these incidents and any other fake encounters, including those who were killed in a fake encounter in Shopian in 2020 and three civilians who were tortured to death in Rajouri earlier this year.
“If similar events occurred under my or Omar Abdullah’s administration, we too should be held accountable. Why is there only talk and not action, given the government’s resources to identify and prosecute the culprits,” she told reporters while on campaign trail in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
The PDP president, who is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat, said that the upcoming elections are not merely a contest between political parties “but a pivotal moment for the voice of Kashmiri people to be heard.”
“The focus should be on electing representatives who can truly advocate for Kashmir’s interests in the Parliament, she added.
(Published 17 April 2024, 15:15 IST)