'How many lies can a country bear?' asks Stalin on BJP’s claim about funds to Tamil Nadu

Moreover, the Union Government claims to have “generously funded” Rs 2.5 lakh crore loans that the small and medium entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu actually received from the banks and repaid. “How many lies can the country bear? Please have mercy on our ears,” Stalin added.

In a strong reaction, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said the Chief Minister, who was running his government for three years “based on empty advertisements”, has suddenly turned “nervous” as the people have come to know about the amount released and projects implemented.

“Udhayanidhi, the Chief Minister’s son, says in every public meeting that the Centre was sending only 29 paise per rupee sent by the state government and it has allotted only Rs 1.7 lakh crore, but his father says the Union Government has given Rs 5.5 lakh crore. They should sit and arrive at an amount. People won’t believe your lies anymore,” Annamalai said.

He added that the Union Government was spending hundreds of crores of rupees on improving highways, railway stations, ports, and airports. “Just because the DMK can't paste its sticker on these schemes, it doesn’t mean the Union Government isn’t releasing funds,” he said.

He also sought to know whether Stalin was ready to tell people on the status of 3.5 lakh jobs promised by the DMK during the 2021 elections.