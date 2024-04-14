'How many lies can a country bear?' asks Stalin on BJP’s claim about funds to Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Terming as “outright lies” statements that the Union Government has allotted Rs 10.76 lakh crore for Tamil Nadu’s development since 2014, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP dispensation of adding “amounts to the list” that have not been released to the state government for executing various projects like Chennai Metro.
In a long social media post, Stalin, whose attacks against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are getting sharper each passing day, sought to know whether any Union Minister will come forward to explain the exact amount of money released for Tamil Nadu and how much has been spent on the ground.
Stalin said under the component of direct release of funds to state governments by the Union government, Tamil Nadu, which contributes tax to the tune of several lakhs of rupees, received a mere Rs 5.5 lakh crore as against 18.5 lakh crore allotted to Uttar Pradesh.
“Under the component of the Union Government spending directly in Tamil Nadu, they have shown several false figures. They say Rs 1,960 crore has been allotted for construction of AIIMS, where not even a single brick has been laid. Rs 63,246 crores has been shown against the 2nd phase of Chennai Metro for which not even one rupee has been released,” he said.
Moreover, the Union Government claims to have “generously funded” Rs 2.5 lakh crore loans that the small and medium entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu actually received from the banks and repaid. “How many lies can the country bear? Please have mercy on our ears,” Stalin added.
In a strong reaction, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said the Chief Minister, who was running his government for three years “based on empty advertisements”, has suddenly turned “nervous” as the people have come to know about the amount released and projects implemented.
“Udhayanidhi, the Chief Minister’s son, says in every public meeting that the Centre was sending only 29 paise per rupee sent by the state government and it has allotted only Rs 1.7 lakh crore, but his father says the Union Government has given Rs 5.5 lakh crore. They should sit and arrive at an amount. People won’t believe your lies anymore,” Annamalai said.
He added that the Union Government was spending hundreds of crores of rupees on improving highways, railway stations, ports, and airports. “Just because the DMK can't paste its sticker on these schemes, it doesn’t mean the Union Government isn’t releasing funds,” he said.
He also sought to know whether Stalin was ready to tell people on the status of 3.5 lakh jobs promised by the DMK during the 2021 elections.
(Published 14 April 2024, 13:23 IST)