In Kolar, discontent in Congress ranks hits a flashpoint as 5 lawmakers threaten to resign

Bengaluru: In a big showdown in Congress, at least five lawmakers, including a minister, threatened to resign on Wednesday against the party’s decision to give the Kolar Lok Sabha election ticket to the son-in-law of senior Cabinet member K H Muniyappa.

Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, MLCs Naseer Ahmed and M L Anil Kumar, MLAs K Y Nanjegowda and Kothur G Manjunath dashed to Vidhana Soudha to tender their resignation, but they held back after top Congress leaders assured intervention.

Their grouse is against the Congress top brass’ decision to give the Kolar Lok Sabha, a Scheduled Castes (SC) reserved seat, ticket to K G Chikka Peddanna, the son-in-law of Muniyappa.

The Congress, however, is yet to formally announce the candidate.