In politics of self-interest, 'Rastradharma','Rajdharma' sacrificed; alliance won't survive: Bansuri Swaraj

She is one of the two women candidates fielded by the BJP in Delhi. The party is vying for a clean sweep on all seven seats in the national capital for the third time in a row.

Swaraj claimed the "AAP-Congress alliance is based on self-interest".

"When there is politics of self-interest, both 'Rastradharma' and 'Rajdharma' are sacrificed. So, this alliance will not survive," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat as part of its seat-sharing deal with the Congress. It has fielded Somnath Bharti from the seat.

Swaraj said that she has been receiving a lot of affection from the people while campaigning in the New Delhi constituency. The BJP candidate said that she does not like sitting on a stage and giving speeches.

"Instead go among the people and communicate with them," she told PTI.

"I must have done good deeds in my past lives that I found a mother like Sushma Swaraj. I have imbibed the 'sanskar' I got from her. I believe that in this new chapter of my life, I have her blessings. The affection people have for her is showered on me when I go amidst them," Bansuri Swaraj said.

The BJP candidate said that while campaigning, she was witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity among the masses, his determination to fulfil promises and the vision of "Viksit Bharat".

"The unfathomable trust of the people in PM Modi can be seen surging now," she said.

About the chances of the BJP's victory in Delhi, Swaraj asserted people of the city have "absolute trust" in Prime Minister Modi's development policies and his guarantees. "It is an assurance of good governance. That is why the people of Delhi will give all seven seats (of the city) to the BJP."