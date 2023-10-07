I.N.D.I.A bloc a challenge, BJP doesn't take elections casually: Dharmendra Pradhan

Asked about whether the I.N.D.I.A bloc is a real challenge, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said, 'I consider this as a challenge. The BJP and the NDA do not take any election casually. From ground workers to top leaders, everybody takes each election very seriously and the prime minister leads us from the front, provides a report card of his work, appeals to the people, and exposes the misleading statements and double standards of the Opposition.