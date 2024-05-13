I.N.D.I.A. is 'khichdi alliance', says Amit Shah in Palghar

Palghar: Describing the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc as “circus” and “khichdi alliance”, BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that its leaders are engaged in securing positions of power for their next generation and are in no way concerned with nation building.

While asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to get a third term in office, Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and their alliance partners.