India needs to be in strong hands of Modi: Waqf Board Chairman Shams

Dehradun: At a time when the world is on the verge of a war, India needs the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said on Wednesday.

"The clouds of war hover over the entire world. An atmosphere of chaos and strife grips various countries. In times like these, India needs the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He must get a third term. The country will suffer if its leadership passes into weak hands at this juncture," Shams told PTI.

The Waqf Board Chairman along with members of the Muslim community offered a chadar for Modi at the world famous Dargah of Sabir Saheb in Haridwar's Piran Kaliyar on Monday.

He said he prayed for a third consecutive term for Modi so that India continues to grow under his leadership.

"We offered a chadar at Piran Kaliyar and raised our hands praying for the formation of a strong government once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the process of development in the country does not get derailed," he said.