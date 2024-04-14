Indira Gandhi had promised poverty removal but nothing happened: Amit Shah's dig at Rahul Gandhi

Bhandara (Maharashtra): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for vowing to remove poverty, saying former prime minister Indira Gandhi had made the same promise but nothing changed on the ground.

Addressing a poll rally at Sakoli town in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, Shah said as long as the BJP is in politics, it would neither remove the reservation in employment and education nor let anyone do so.

"Rahul Gandhi says that his party would undertake a poverty eradication programme. He does not read, but I would like to inform him that his grandmother and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had made the same promise.