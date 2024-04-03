IUML flags deliberately avoided at Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad roadshow: CPM

Wayanad: CPM has alleged that Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) flags were deliberately avoided during the roadshow of Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad on Wednesday.
CPM Kerala state secretary M V Govindan said that Congress feared that if IUML's flags were used with Congress's flags during the roadshow of Rahul, it may affect the party's prospects in North India.
Hence neither the IUML's flag nor Congress's flags were used.
Congress MLA from Wayanad, T Siddique reacted that election symbols mattered during election campaigns and not flags. Hence Congress's election symbol was used during the roadshow, he said.
During the roadshow by Rahul at Wayanad in 2019 there were misleading campaigns on social media that the green colour flags of IUML used during the roadshow were Pakistan flags. IUML is the second largest coalition partner of Congress in Kerala and it has considerable influence in Wayanad constituency, which includes parts of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.
(Published 03 April 2024, 16:03 IST)