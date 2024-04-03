IUML flags deliberately avoided at Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad roadshow: CPM

Wayanad: CPM has alleged that Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) flags were deliberately avoided during the roadshow of Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad on Wednesday.

CPM Kerala state secretary M V Govindan said that Congress feared that if IUML's flags were used with Congress's flags during the roadshow of Rahul, it may affect the party's prospects in North India.

Hence neither the IUML's flag nor Congress's flags were used.