JD(S) workers want HDK or Nikhil to contest from Mandya

Mandya: H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said his "heart beats for Mandya" at a JD(S) party meeting in the town, where workers raised slogans and demanded that either the state president or his son, Nikhil, should contest as the alliance candidate from the constituency for the Lok Sabha polls.
With workers speaking their mind, Kumaraswamy said that the name of the Mandya Lok Sabha candidate will be decided after his lung surgery on March 21.
Nikhil, who was present at the meeting, said he will take up the responsibility of the party and tour the state during his father's hospitalisation.
"Hence, I am not ready to cheat ... promise that I would contest the poll. I will become an MLA or MP when the fate wills," he said.
Terming "Nikhil's defeat" in the last LS polls "unfortunate", Kumaraswamy said: "Everyone hatched a conspiracy to defeat him. I will not speak about Sumalatha. She is like my sister. If we lose the Mandya segment, it is like being dead even when I am alive. My heart beats for Mandya and we should win."
The JD(S) leader said he is visiting Chennai to undergo a lung surgery on March 21.
"After getting discharged from the hospital on March 25, a decision will be taken on the Mandya candidate. Hassan is my 'janmabhoomi'. Ramanagar is my 'karmabhoomi'. Besides, Mandya is in my heart. I will work to repay the debt of the Mandya segment and its people," Kumaraswamy said.
Seeing party workers turn emotional on hearing about his health issues, Kumaraswamy said, "As predicted by a Bangarpet astrologer, I became CM in February 2006. Deve Gowda, too, believes in astrology. According to it, I will live up to 84 years. I will not give up so soon. I will come back alive, after treatment".
(Published 16 March 2024, 00:02 IST)