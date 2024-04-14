Kanimozhi eyes consecutive win from flood battered Thoothukudi

Kanimozhi’s response to floods

Though there is dissatisfaction with the state government over its handling of floods, people whom DH spoke to in Thoothukudi, and surrounding villages acknowledged that lawmakers and the administration were swift in sending them food and arranging for basic amenities immediately after the calamity hit the district.

While some recalled Kanimozhi visiting some of the worst-affected areas in scooters and other ministers carrying out relief work, the general opinion is the government should learn from its mistakes to prepare better in handling such natural disasters, but the “discontent” is unlikely to play spoilsport for the DMK’s woman face, who is popular here.

Besides her personal popularity, Kanimozhi is banking on the welfare schemes of the DMK government, the alliance strength, minorities, and Nadars, the caste to which her mother belongs, for a second term in Lok Sabha. The government providing Rs 6,000 relief to people in the district will also come to Kanimozhi’s aid.

“I had to send my car to a workshop after it was damaged in the floods. The saving grace is we were shifted to a near-by place where we got food. Kanimozhi herself came to our place and gave relief materials,” Pandi, a cab driver, told DH.

However, Kanagaraj said the government didn’t “rise up to the occasion” by recounting his plight of being stuck in his marooned home for two days. “The focus should be on urban infrastructure as the city grows. The government should come up with a proper plan to save the city from flooding in the future,” he said.