Kerala will defeat disconnected elements: Nadda's swipe at Tharoor

New Delhi:BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday attacked Congress leader and its Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat candidate Shashi Tharoor for his 'disdain, elitism and arrogance', claiming that people of Kerala will defeat him.

Nadda tagged media reports showing the diplomat-turned-politician having a dig at the BJP, saying the only account the party can open in the state is bank accounts.

Tharoor was apparently referring to the central government's signature programme to open bank accounts of the poor across the country to have a go at the BJP's drive to open its Lok Sabha account in Kerala where it has never won a seat.