Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Kudachi MLA hits back at Satish Jarkiholi over 'sabotage' charges

Congress legislator from Kudachi Mahendra Thammannavar on Thursday hit back at Minister Satish Jarkiholi over his allegation that the MLA did not work for the party’s nominee in the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat.
“Jarkiholi has said he will complain against me to the party high command. I am ready to reply to any complaint with documentary proof,” he told a press conference here.
The MLA said that the minister was trying to finish off the careers of party leaders in Chikkodi, especially those belonging the scheduled castes.
To buttress his case that he had not worked against the party’s official candidate and Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka, Thammannavar said, “My uncle Shambhu Kallolikar had contested as an Independent. Of the total 25,000 votes he polled in the Lok Sabha segment, he got only 3,000 votes in my Assembly seat.”
“At the same time, I ensured that the Congress nominee got a lead of 22,000 votes in Kudachi. Then, how does that become sabotage,” he asked.
In Satish’s own Yamakanamaradi Assembly segment, which he won with a lead of over 50,000 votes last year, his daughter got a lead of only 25,000 votes. The minister should answer how this happened, the MLA said.
The Jarkiholi family finished off the careers of former legislator Shyam Ghatage, Mahaveer Mohite, Pradeep Malagi and others, all belonging to the scheduled castes, in this region.
“They are also done with Shambhu Kallolikar and now, they are after me,” Thammannavar said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 06 June 2024, 23:12 IST