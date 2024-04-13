Left parties forge alliances to revive fortunes

New Delhi: The Left parties have slid from their parliamentary pinnacle of 59 MPs in the Lok Sabha in 2004 to just five in 15 years. With elections around the corner, they are hoping to revive their fortunes by forging alliances and making seat adjustments across the country.

This time, the Left parties are contesting the least number of seats though they have fielded a few candidates in states where it has some presence, even against their own I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies to mark their presence and boost morale of its cadre. Their main aim is to concentrate on winnable seats for significant impact.