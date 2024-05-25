Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress didn't allow OROP, it got implemented when Modi came to power, says PM in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing the party of not allowing the soldiers to get 'One Rank, One Pension'.

At an election rally in Ghazipur, he said, "The Congress had the expertise of delaying works and snatching rights. They did not allow our jawans get 'One Rank, One Pension'. It was implemented when Modi came (to power)."

Asserting that Ghazipur tells the tales of valour and bravery, Modi said, "Ghazipur and Gamhar village -- the names are enough as brave soldiers emerge from every house. Has any place other than Ghazipur have this honour? The entire country is indebted to this land."