Lok Sabha Election 2024: Opposition parties criticise BJP for fielding ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh's son from Kaiserganj

New Delhi: The Congress, the TMC and the Shiv Sena have criticised the BJP for giving a party ticket to Karan Bhushan Singh, the son of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing the ruling party of rewarding one who is facing charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Ending weeks of speculation, the BJP on Thursday named Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh, replacing his father and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'Just when we thought that the Prajwal Revanna scandal had exposed the depths of the BJP’s depravity, they show that there are always new lows for them to fall to. They have now rewarded Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by many of our women wrestlers, with a ticket for his son.' 'This is a party with no moral compass, led by a man whose only anchor is his desire for boundless power,' Ramesh said in a post on X, using the hashtags '#ModiMaafiMaango' and '#HaathBadlegaHalaat'.