Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Pooram' continues at Thrissur with neck and neck triangular fight

Gopi, who fared well at Thrissur in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, has been engaged in development and welfare activities in the constituency. His gestures like offering a golden crown to a church were considered as bid to woo the considerable Christian votes, though the rival camps countered it by questioning the gold content in the crown.

Gopi, who was also a Rajya Sabha MP, has strong backing of the BJP national leadership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi even attending his daughter's marriage recently. BJP also highlights the cooperative bank scams in which left-front leaders are involved.

It was by around 11 am that the Congress candidate reached the Ollur church junction. Local people and shopkeepers could be seen eagerly listening to him as he stressed the need for resisting BJP's "attempts to sabotage the country's secularism." Muraleedharan also highlights the Manipur violence.

Muraleedhran, who is a sitting MP of Vadakara in north Kerala, had even commenced ground works for retaining the seat when the Congress's strategic move to field him at Thrissur by replacing sitting MP T N Prathapan came. The BJP even seems to have felt the heat of Congress's counter move as Padmaja could not be prominently seen in the campaign meetings of BJP in Thrissur.

Even as the CPI is having the image of a weak party struggling for existence, at Thrissur the picture is different. Despite the scorching sun, many supporters, including children to aged women, could be seen waiting at Mannuthy - Ayyankunnu regions to receive Sunil Kumar who has a clean image.

"You can see from the people's enthusiasm that we will make it to the Lok Sabha," a much confident Sunil Kumar told DH. He also focuses his campaign on the need for ousting the BJP from power.

However, there are concerns that anti-incumbency against the left-front government in Kerala and certain hiccups in the conduct of Thrissur Pooram would affect the CPI candidate.

Thrissur Lok Sabha seat at a glance

Total voters : 14,83,055

Male: 7,08,317

Female: 7,74,718

Transgender: 20