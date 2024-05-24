Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 21% candidates in the fray in Phase 6 face criminal cases: ADR

A total of 866 candidates will be contesting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 25.
Take a look at candidates who are in the fray Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Election and facing serious criminal charges, including allegations related to murder, attempted murder, crimes against women and hate speech.
How many candidates in Phase 6 face criminal cases?
According to the analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) indicates that Of the 866 candidates contesting, 180 or 21 per cent of candidates in the fray for the sixth phase of polls have declared criminal cases against themselves.
How many candidates in Phase 6 face serious criminal cases?
As many as 141 or 16 per cent in the fray in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have declared serious criminal cases – including murder and rape – against themselves.
How many candidates in Phase 6 have declared convicted cases?
The ADR report indicates that 12 candidates in the fray in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been convicted. As many as 6 people declared cases related to murder while 21 faced charges of attempted murder.
How many candidates in Phase 6 have cases related to crimes against women?
The ADP report says that 24 candidates in the fray in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have criminal cases related to crimes against women. Out of 24 candidates 3 candidates have declared charge related to rape (IPC Section-376).
How many candidates in Phase 6 have cases against them related to hate speech?
As many as 16 candidates in the fray in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.
Which party fielded candidates with criminal cases?
Among the major parties, 5 (100%) out of 5 candidates from AAP, 4 (100%) out of 4 candidates from RJD, 9 (75%) out of 12 candidates from SP, 28 (55%) out of 51 candidates from BJP, 4 (44%) out of 9 candidates from TMC, 2 (33%) out of 6 candidates from BJD and 8 (32%) out of 25 candidates from Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves, the ADR report said.
Which party fielded candidates with most criminal cases?
According to ADR report, among the major parties, 4 (100%) out of 4 candidates from RJD, 4 (80%) out of 5 candidates from AAP, 9 (75%) out of 12 candidates from SP, 18 (35%) out of 51 candidates from BJP, 3 (33%) out of 9 candidates from TMC, 2 (33%) out of 6 candidates from BJD and 6 (24%) out of 25 candidates from Congress have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Published 24 May 2024, 13:19 IST