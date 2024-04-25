Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |5 key constituencies to watch in phase 2

As Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 starts this Friday, the spotlight turns to key constituencies that hold significant sway in shaping the country's future.
Let us look at the key constituencies from 13 states of this phase that could shape the June results.
Having grown as a party leader over the past 5 years, Rahul Gandhi has gone on to become what his partymen describe as the “ideological compass” of the party.
Wayanad will be the elder Gandhi siblings' first test determining whether his gamble of championing the social justice cause will fetch votes and seats for the Congress and Opposition.
Against him stands a defiant Kerala BJP president K Surendran, who vows to take over the Congress bastion from the Gandhis.
Tejasvi Surya came into power in the southern region of the India's Silicon Valley 5 years ago through his charismatic appeal to the population.
But he faces a very different challenge this election in trying to maintain his seat, as he will be judged on the basis of his performance in the past five years.
He faces Sowmya Reddy, the current General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress. Sowmya will likely bank on the fact that Congress was voted into power in the state just a year ago.
However, the constituency has generally leaned towards saffron during national elections.
The Kerala capital has been a bankable constituency for Congress, with Shashi Tharoor winning 3 elections in a row.
This year might be a slightly different story, as factors like voter fatigue for Tharoor, along with a local candidate in Rajeev Chandrasekhar, might come into play.
In contrast to the Kerala capital, Kota has been a bastion for BJP in the last two elections, with the current speaker Om Birla having held the seat since 2014 and eyeing a hattrick himself.
Up against him is Prahlad Gunjal, a former MLA from Kota North, who joined the INC very recently.
The veteran actress won the constituency back in 2014, defeating Congress' Jayant Chaudhary.
As Bollywood's Dream Girl aims for a second victory in a row, she is opposed by the UP state president of Congress, Mukesh Dhangar.