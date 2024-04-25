Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |5 key constituencies to watch in phase 2

Having grown as a party leader over the past 5 years, Rahul Gandhi has gone on to become what his partymen describe as the “ideological compass” of the party.

Wayanad will be the elder Gandhi siblings' first test determining whether his gamble of championing the social justice cause will fetch votes and seats for the Congress and Opposition.

Against him stands a defiant Kerala BJP president K Surendran, who vows to take over the Congress bastion from the Gandhis.