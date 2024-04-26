Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 51% vote in Karnataka at 3 pm, three Bengaluru urban constituencies remain behind

Bengaluru: Beginning with a slow pace when the polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Friday, it climbed the halfway mark at 3 pm when the average voting for the 14 constituencies reached 50.93 per cent, with the low temperatures expected to bring more to the stations in the last three hours.

Initially, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore South stayed ahead of Mandya and Chitradurga between 7 am and 9 am but by 11 am, the energy had tapered off as all other constituencies crossed the 20 per cent mark. Dakshina Kannada had taken the lead with 30.98 per cent electors turning up to vote.