Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 51% vote in Karnataka at 3 pm, three Bengaluru urban constituencies remain behind

Bengaluru: Beginning with a slow pace when the polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Friday, it climbed the halfway mark at 3 pm when the average voting for the 14 constituencies reached 50.93 per cent, with the low temperatures expected to bring more to the stations in the last three hours.
Initially, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore South stayed ahead of Mandya and Chitradurga between 7 am and 9 am but by 11 am, the energy had tapered off as all other constituencies crossed the 20 per cent mark. Dakshina Kannada had taken the lead with 30.98 per cent electors turning up to vote.
At 1 pm, the average turnout for all the constituencies was 38.23 per cent with the numbers for the three constituencies in the state capital hovering around 30 per cent. The others were ahead by nearly 10 per cent.
Bengaluru records 40/66 %
The 3 pm data showed that the three constituencies logged 40.66 per cent even as the rest of the constituencies crossed the 50 per cent mark. Dakshina Kannada has maintained the lead at 58.76 per cent, followed by Udupi Chikmagalur, Mandya and Tumkur.
(Published 26 April 2024, 11:39 IST)