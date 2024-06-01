Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DH Exclusive: A confident Kharge says atmosphere now akin to 20 years ago, I.N.D.I.A. will rule

By saying anybody, what do you mean?

By anybody means, if not us, but someone else will come, raise national issues, we will support them.

In the post-poll scenario, what are you going to do to ensure that all I.N.D.I.A. partners stay together?

We already are united. We had worked on this. We are intact. There is no doubt about it.

One of the contentious points is about the Prime Minister's post. How are you going to address it?

These are not big issues. In 2004, we got 145 seats. Then all secular parties got together and formed the UPA. It worked well for 10 years. In 2014, through a misguided campaign they ousted us. You all knew what happened. In 2019, they used Pulwama.

Are you saying there is a 2004-like political atmosphere now?

Yes, I see that. I think an alliance government is coming to power. It will come because people have transferred votes, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Why am I saying that? Because Congress workers were wearing SP's red cap. SP workers were coming with Congress. Same thing happened in Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. In all places, we are supporting each other. We are sure that we are stopping Modi this time.

But Modi says if one votes for I.N.D.I.A., then the country will see five Prime Ministers in five years. Doesn't Congress take the leadership?

We all will meet and decide unanimously. Who will become the leader is a matter of later date. Alliance leaders will sit and decide who will take the mantle like in 2004 when there was no face. We fought separately but then chose Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister. You know how world leaders valued him. But now someone calls himself 'Vishwaguru' but is talking about 'mangal sutra'. So it is from Vishwaguru to 'mangal sutra'.

Do you have a number in mind and what is it?

No sensible politician will predict a number. This is not a lottery.