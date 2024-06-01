Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DH Exclusive: A confident Kharge says atmosphere now akin to 20 years ago, I.N.D.I.A. will rule

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sees a repeat of 2004 in this Lok Sabha election when BJP suffered a setback. He says I.N.D.I.A partners will sit together and decide on who will lead the bloc. Kharge spoke to DH’s Sumit Pande and Shemin Joy on the evolving political scenario as the country all set for the counting of votes on June 1.
The last phase of polling is happening on June 1. The campaigning is over. What are your expectations?
People have supported us and we are expecting good results. Why do I believe so? Compared to 2014 and 2019, there is a yearning for change. It has gone into the minds of people that Modi has not implemented whatever he has promised in the last ten years. Narendra Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh in accounts, two crore jobs per year, bringing back black money through demonetisation, doubling of farmers' income and bringing prices down among other things. His campaign is like that of Goebbels. Then, he has not acted as a statesman. He abuses his opponents. He takes instructions from RSS. He lies a lot. He speaks about Muslim, masjid, mandir, machli (fish), mutton and 'mangal sutra'. He did not speak about price rise or unemployment.You have to speak about your work. He has not done that. Abusing someone will not work and it will only divert attention from issues.
There was a change in BJP campaign rhetoric, especially after phase 1. Why did it change?
Since BJP came into power, the RSS was talking about changing the Constitution after getting 2/3rd majority. When we attacked the RSS ideology in Parliament, senior leaders like Nitin Gadkari stood and said they were RSS. They created an atmosphere. A Karnataka MP (Anant Kumar Hegde) also said so. Modi never stopped them from talking about changing the Constitution or taking action against them. What does it mean? They wanted to see the reaction and then act. Then there was the misuse of Constitutional institutions. They used central agencies to control people, including their partymen. Then they did not fill vacancies in the central government that would have given representation to SCs, ST and OBC. We had to stand up against this and when we stood up, it caught the imagination of the people.
Do you think that is why the Prime Minister said that they have no intention to change the Constitution?
Modi said that only when he understood that the issue we raised had become a popular theme. People belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs etc started to be attracted to us. Even those Economically Weaker Section (EWS), which got 10% reservation, understood that the quota did not mean anything when vacancies were not filled. Modi and BJP just wanted to show that they are doing something, they did not mean to act on it.
Congress has accused Modi of making communal speeches. The Election Commission did not take direct action. What is your view on this?
We never made communal, Hindu-Muslim remarks. We did not make emotional speeches like Modi but spoke about the Constitution, democracy under threat and the promises not kept by the Modi government. We spoke about their failures. He did not speak about price rise or unemployment. He spoke about us giving quota to Muslims, or snatching buffaloes and all. He spoke about Ram Mandir. A politician does not become pujari. We want youth, people from all religions to understand this. We want the country to remain united. For that, we will support anybody.
By saying anybody, what do you mean?
By anybody means, if not us, but someone else will come, raise national issues, we will support them.
In the post-poll scenario, what are you going to do to ensure that all I.N.D.I.A. partners stay together?
We already are united. We had worked on this. We are intact. There is no doubt about it.
One of the contentious points is about the Prime Minister's post. How are you going to address it?
These are not big issues. In 2004, we got 145 seats. Then all secular parties got together and formed the UPA. It worked well for 10 years. In 2014, through a misguided campaign they ousted us. You all knew what happened. In 2019, they used Pulwama.
Are you saying there is a 2004-like political atmosphere now?
Yes, I see that. I think an alliance government is coming to power. It will come because people have transferred votes, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Why am I saying that? Because Congress workers were wearing SP's red cap. SP workers were coming with Congress. Same thing happened in Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. In all places, we are supporting each other. We are sure that we are stopping Modi this time.
But Modi says if one votes for I.N.D.I.A., then the country will see five Prime Ministers in five years. Doesn't Congress take the leadership?
We all will meet and decide unanimously. Who will become the leader is a matter of later date. Alliance leaders will sit and decide who will take the mantle like in 2004 when there was no face. We fought separately but then chose Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister. You know how world leaders valued him. But now someone calls himself 'Vishwaguru' but is talking about 'mangal sutra'. So it is from Vishwaguru to 'mangal sutra'.
Do you have a number in mind and what is it?
No sensible politician will predict a number. This is not a lottery.