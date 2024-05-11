Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP leaders board Mumbai local trains, distributes pamphlets to garner support for I.N.D.I.A. bloc

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) innovatively took to local trains, in an effort to reach out to railway commuters travelling on Mumbai's lifeline.

The party leaders distributed pamphlets in the local trains across Mumbai, to garner support for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is known for innovation towards voter outreach. Sixty lakh people travel by local trains daily. Moreover, railways directly come under the purview of the Central government," the AAP said.

According to AAP, 2,590 Mumbaikars lost their lives in the city last year in accidents. "This averages to seven deaths per day. This is a national disgrace and is completely unacceptable in today's technologically advanced world," it said.