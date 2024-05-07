Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actor Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia cast their vote in Maharashtra's Latur

Ritesh Deshmukh is the son of Congress leader and former state chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:44 IST
Comments

Latur: Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza exercised their franchise in Maharashtra's Latur in the third phase of the general elections on Tuesday.

The couple, accompanied by Riteish's mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, reached the polling booth in Babhalgaon village around 9.15 am.

Ritesh Deshmukh is the son of Congress leader and former state chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Talking to reporters, the couple appealed to the people to exercise their franchise.

"Family members should help elderly persons who cannot go to the polling booths on their own. I have come from Mumbai to Latur to cast my vote," Riteish Deshmukh said.

"The temperature is high, but we can bear it for a day for our country," he added.

Riteish's brother and former minister Amit Deshmukh and his wife also cast their votes.

"Voters should exercise their democratic right and participate in this electoral process. Our country's democracy is the best in the world, vote and strengthen the democracy," said the legislator, who is the brother of Riteish Deshmukh, appealed to the people.

Polling is underway in 11 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

Published 07 May 2024, 09:44 IST
