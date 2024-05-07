Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actor Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia cast their vote in Maharashtra's Latur

Latur: Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza exercised their franchise in Maharashtra's Latur in the third phase of the general elections on Tuesday.

The couple, accompanied by Riteish's mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, reached the polling booth in Babhalgaon village around 9.15 am.

Ritesh Deshmukh is the son of Congress leader and former state chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Talking to reporters, the couple appealed to the people to exercise their franchise.