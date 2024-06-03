Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Adhere to Constitution, don't get intimidated: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to bureaucrats on eve of vote counting

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote an open letter to the country's bureaucracy on the eve of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, urging officers to adhere to the Constitution and serve the nation without fear, favour and ill-will against anybody.

"Do not get intimidated by anyone. Do not bow down to any Unconstitutional means. Do not be afraid of anyone and discharge your duties, based on merit, on this counting day," he wrote.

"We owe it to future generations, a vibrant Democracy and a long-lasting Constitution, as penned by the makers of modern India," he said.

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls will be held on Tuesday.