Sculptor Ram Sutar, designer of Statue of Unity, passes away
"It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on 17th December midnight at our residence," his son Anil Sutar said in a note shared with the press on Thursday.
I am deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ram V. Sutar sir, the legendary sculptor of our nation. A true visionary, he transformed metal into symbols of India’s soul, culture, and history. His monumental works stand as eternal inspirations.. om shanti pic.twitter.com/mn0ILTB6hh