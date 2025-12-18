Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sculptor Ram Sutar, designer of Statue of Unity, passes away

"It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on 17th December midnight at our residence," his son Anil Sutar said in a note shared with the press on Thursday.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 04:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 04:36 IST
India NewsStatue of UnityKempegowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us