Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | After Muslim League jibe, PM takes 'Maoist' swipe at Congress manifesto; talks of lost decades

"The nakli Shiv Sena has betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray by standing with those who abuse Ram mandir and also (Hindutva icon Veer) Savarkar," he said. "I will give Mumbai its due right. Days are not far off when Mumbai will get India’s first bullet train," he declared.

The PM noted the financial capital has emerged as a hub of start-ups. "Today, there are 8,000 start-ups in Mumbai. India is the second largest mobile manufacturing hub," he pointed out.

"Mumbai is the economic powerhouse of the country and the stock market headquartered in the metropolis is now the fourth largest in the world, but the I.N.D.I.A bloc is hatching conspiracies to break the trust," he charged.

The PM said Mumbai was a dream city and was going to play a huge role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047. "I have come to you with a dream of Viksit Bharat (developed India). Mumbai knows the importance of speed. Countries which gained independence along with us have overtaken us in terms of development. Where did we lag? It was the previous governments which did not trust its people. If you see the Red Fort address of earlier PMs, they called Indians lazy. Such attitude cannot take the country forward," he noted.

When the Congress lost power at the Centre in 2014, India's economy was at the 11th position, but it has now jumped to the 5th spot, Modi opined.

"If the Congress was dissolved as per Gandhiji's wishes, India would have been five decades ahead of what it is today. We lost five decades because of the Congress. When we got independence, India was the 6th largest economy and when the Congress left power in 2014, it was 11th," he said.

"Indians fought for 500 years to build a magnificent temple for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Frustrated people and those in despair also said removal of Article 370 was impossible, but it was scrapped. No power in the world can bring back Article 370," he asserted.

Talking about women's welfare, the PM pointed out that the practice of instant triple talaq has been banned and women have got 33 per cent reservation in assemblies and Parliament.

Modi said earlier 'garibi hatao' (eradicate poverty) was merely a slogan, but for his government action on the ground matters. "Modi brought 25 crore people out of poverty (in 10 years).

What seemed impossible was done with the power of your vote," maintained the PM. Without naming NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Modi said, "I challenge the NCP leader to ask (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi to say he will not abuse Savarkar again.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc has betrayed the country by giving a clean chit to terrorist Ajmal Kasab and questioning surgical strikes. It wants to snatch SC/ST/OBC quota and give it those who speak of vote Jihad."

Thirteen Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including 6 in Mumbai, will vote on May 20.