Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Akhilesh alleges Opposition workers under 'house arrest' in several UP districts

"When all political parties are working peacefully, the government and administration should also not do any such unethical work which may lead to public anger," the former chief minister said.

It is hoped that such biased DM and administrative officers will be removed immediately and the counting of votes will be completed in a peaceful environment, the SP chief added.

A day before the votes are counted in the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had - while invoking Mahatma Gandhi's "do or die" call - said the youth are agitated and ready to take part in a "new freedom movement".

The BJP objected to Yadav's remarks and urged the Election Commission to take strict action against attempts by the Samajwadi Party to spread "anarchy" on Tuesday when the counting of votes in Lok Sabha polls takes place.