Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All stalled projects in Mandi would be resumed if BJP retains power at Centre, says Kangana Ranaut

Mandi, an abode for over 300 temples with about eight temples of Lord Shiva is popularly known as Choti Kashi.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Ranaut said there is no doubt that 'Modi guarantee' is the "only guarantee that is working".

"People are saying the only thing guaranteed in these times of Kalyug is the 'Modi guarantee' and there is a Modi wave for a third time," the actor said.

"It was due to Modi's vision of women empowerment that the mindset of the people towards women has changed and the women are excelling in every filed," the BJP Lok Sabha candidate said, and quoted the example of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader becoming President of India.

Spelling out her priorities as Mandi MP, Ranaut said improving connectivity and tourism promotion in tribal areas with focus on local food, tradition and culture and rural tourism empowering local entrepreneurs, women and self-help groups in areas like Seraj and Karsog valley and waste management projects would be her prime focus.

"I hope this is not the first and last time for me and I get more opportunities to file nominations from Choti Kashi (Mandi) in the future as well," Ranaut told PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal accompanied the actor to the nomination centre.