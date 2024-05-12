Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Alliance of local groups play spoilsport; Independent challenges BJP, Congress in Ladakh

The seat, the largest in the country in terms of area (173.266 square kilometers), goes to polls on May 20 -- the first major electoral battle in the region after it was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir and granted Union Territory status in 2019.

While the BJP has fielded Tashi Gyalson, chief executive councilor-cum-chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh), after dropping sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Congress has nominated Tsering Namgyal as its candidate.

Springing a surprise, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) fielded Haji Haneefa Jan, the Kargil district president of the National Conference (NC), which like the Congress is a constituent of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.