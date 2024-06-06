Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid hard bargain for plum posts, NDA MPs to meet on June 6 to elect Modi as alliance leader

New Delhi: Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are expected to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.
Leaders of the alliance are expected to attend the meeting amid reports that Chandrababu Naidu has postponed his swearing-in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh as the union council of ministers may now sworn in on the June 9. Hard bargaining continues between the BJP and its allies for portfolio allocation.
While demands for Special Status for both Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been made by both the alliance partners Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, key ministries have also been part of the demands.
TDP sources said that while they are not keen on asking for specific ministries, their demands include two cabinet berths, two minister of state positions and a financial bailout package for Andhra Pradesh.
BJP sources asserted that the party will not give away six key ministries. This includes Home, Finance, Defence, Railways, Law and Information Technology.
Sources said that as many as 30 ministers could be sworn in on Sunday along with prime minister Narendra Modi. In demand are some ministries such as agriculture, rural development and urban affairs.
With as many as 19 ministers of the earlier Modi Cabinet losing the polls, the hunt for ministers in key portfolios is also on. It remains to be seen whether key faces like Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will be given the same portfolios or if they will be changed. The Cabinet will also have to accommodate faces from the coalition.
While churns for the government formation continue, within the BJP, organisational changes could also be making its presence felt.
While a buzz that former chief ministers Shivraj Chauhan and Manohar Lal Khattar could be given key roles in the government or in the organisation, deliberations with the RSS have also taken place.
Sources in the BJP said that Nitin Gadkari made a visit to the Nagpur headquarters of the Sangh on result day, amid speculations that the RSS was keen on having a woman or Dalit face in prominent roles in the organisation. It must be noted that JP Nadda’s tenure as the president of the party is set to end in June.
Published 06 June 2024, 16:50 IST