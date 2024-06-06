Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid hard bargain for plum posts, NDA MPs to meet on June 6 to elect Modi as alliance leader

New Delhi: Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are expected to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

Leaders of the alliance are expected to attend the meeting amid reports that Chandrababu Naidu has postponed his swearing-in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh as the union council of ministers may now sworn in on the June 9. Hard bargaining continues between the BJP and its allies for portfolio allocation.

While demands for Special Status for both Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been made by both the alliance partners Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, key ministries have also been part of the demands.

TDP sources said that while they are not keen on asking for specific ministries, their demands include two cabinet berths, two minister of state positions and a financial bailout package for Andhra Pradesh.