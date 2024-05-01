Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah meets slain Neha Hiremath's parents on sidelines of Hubballi rally

Hubballi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Niranjanayya Hiremath and Geeta, the parents of Neha Hiremath, who was killed in a college campus, in Hubballi.

Shah met Hiremath at the VIP tent, beside the public campaigning stage at Nehru Ground in the City on Wednesday. During the meeting, Hiremath appealed to the home minister to introduce a law in the name of Neha to prevent such crimes against the girls. He also submitted a memorandum to Shah.

Hiremath told DH that he had asked Shah to introduce a law in Neha’s name to ensure stringent punishment to such culprits. He also appealed that the investigation be completed and capital punishment be granted within 120 days.