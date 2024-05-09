YSRCP & TDP-led alliance race to bag Backward Caste votes in Godavari region's poll laboratory

Rajahmundry/Kakinada/Amalapauram/Eluru: Satish Ambati from Kovvuru engages in an animated discussion with his friends about the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections as he wraps up his day's work at a pharma company and visits a juice shop in Kotipalli junction in Rajahmundry.

As the discussion went on about the merits and demerits of the ruling party, the opposition alliance, and its candidates, it ended on a lamentable note. “Sadly, the majority of voters in this region, particularly in rural areas, cast their votes based on caste lines. Our country will progress only if people go beyond politics, castes and vote based on the merits of the parties and candidates," Satish told DH while sipping the juice as the summer heat touched 44 degrees.

With around 34 of the total 175 segments of the Andhra Pradesh assembly and five Lok Sabha seats of the total 25 at stake in the Godavari delta region, which is known as the granary of Andhra Pradesh, a cocktail mix of dalits, kapus, and backward classes decides the fate of the political parties.