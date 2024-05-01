Kurnool at crossroads: Memories of YSR haunt Jagan's re-election bid

As incumbent Chief Minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks a second term, admirers of YSR in Kurnool say, after observing the former's first tenure, "Jagan is not like his father."

"In the 2019 elections, we voted for Jagan in the name of Rajasekhara Reddy, thinking he would adopt the same governance standards as his father. But he has disappointed us. This time, we will have to reconsider," said Rafid, a fruit seller.