Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | At 59%, J&K's Baramulla sees second-highest voter turnout ever recorded

Srinagar:The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir on Monday scripted another chapter in the region's democratic history as the voter turnout surged to an impressive 59 percent, the second highest in its electoral history.

J&K Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said Baramulla constituency recorded 59 percent voter turnout, the second highest polling percentage since 1967.

The seat recorded, 37.41 per cent voting in 2019, 38.96 in 2014, 41.84 in 2009, 35.65 in 2004, 27.79 in 1999, 41.49 in 1998, 46.65 in 1996, 5.48 in 1989, 61 in 1984, 56.02 in 1980, 56.97 in 1977, 50.62 in 1971, and 51.35 in 1967.

Besides the highest voter turnout, Pole said the constituency created another record by having a zero-violence polling day.

Earlier on May 13, Srinagar Parliament seat saw over 38 per cent voter turnout, the highest it recorded in the last six Lok Sabha elections.

National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Lone and jailed head of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Engineer Rashid are locked in a triangular contest in Baramulla.

Significantly, for the first time in three decades, the twin towns of Sopore and Baramulla – the separatist bastions that always heeded election boycotts in the past – kept a date with polling, registering a turnout of 44.36 per cent and 48.2 per cent respectively.

Earlier in the day, voters in large numbers were seen outside polling stations in Budgam district’s Soibugh area, the home town of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Reports of families of active militant commanders casting their votes in several areas were also received.