Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Banjarumale hamlet in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada records 100% voting

Anni Malekudia, a resident of the village, told PTI, “We do not complain about the lax facilities. We understand that all the facilities that are given to towns cannot be given to all villages. Nevertheless, that has not deterred us from voting in full numbers. I am sure even if there were 500 voters or more they would have all come to vote.”

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, Banjarumale had recorded 99 per cent voting according to the district polling statistics.