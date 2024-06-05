Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Biden, Putin call, world leaders congratulate Modi on NDA's victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received calls from both United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who congratulated him for leading the National Democratic Alliance to victory in the parliamentary polls in India.

Beijing has also congratulated him for the victory of the coalition led by his Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls, notwithstanding the continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in eastern Ladakh. Modi also received a congratulatory call from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election,” Biden posted on X before calling Modi. “The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.