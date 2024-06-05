Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Biden, Putin call, world leaders congratulate Modi on NDA's victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received calls from both United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who congratulated him for leading the National Democratic Alliance to victory in the parliamentary polls in India.
Beijing has also congratulated him for the victory of the coalition led by his Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls, notwithstanding the continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in eastern Ladakh. Modi also received a congratulatory call from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election,” Biden posted on X before calling Modi. “The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.
Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 5, 2024
The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.
“Happy to receive (a) call from my friend President @JoeBiden,” Modi posted on X. The prime minister conveyed to the US president that he deeply valued his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the democracy in India. “Conveyed that (the) India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity,” he wrote on X after speaking to Biden.
Happy to receive call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy. Conveyed that India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024
Putin told Modi that the results of the elections were a recognition of the socio-economic development of India. “We underlined our shared commitment to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Modi later posted on X.
Thank President Putin for his call to convey his warm wishes and felicitations to the people of India for record participation in general elections and the NDA’s success. We underlined our shared commitment to further strengthen India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine also posted on X to congratulate him for the victory of the NDA in the parliamentary elections. Zelenskyy once again urged India to attend the peace summit to be held in Switzerland to discuss ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. “India will continue to support peace, security, and prosperity for everyone in the region,” Modi wrote in his reply to the president of Ukraine.
President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, and President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy are among the leaders, who congratulated him on X.
Congratulazioni a @narendramodi per la nuova vittoria elettorale e i miei auguri più affettuosi di buon lavoro. Certa che continueremo a lavorare insieme per rafforzare l'amicizia che unisce Italia e India e consolidare la cooperazione sui diversi temi che ci legano, per il… pic.twitter.com/v5XJAqkwOz— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 4, 2024
The leaders of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and even the Maldives too congratulated the prime minister after the NDA, led by the BJP, scored more than the seats required to gain the majority in the Lok Sabha.
A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the interest of both countries and conducive to peace and development in this region and beyond, Mao Ning, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government, said in Beijing. “China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, bear in mind the overall interest of our ties, look to the future, and advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track.”
The relations between India and China hit a new low over the military stand-off, which started along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020 but could not be completely resolved so far.
“The European Union is looking forward to continuing to deepen our strategic partnership with India. Our continents must cooperate on the most pressing global challenges: climate change, peace and security, and the fight against poverty.” Charles Michel, the president of the European Union, posted on X.
Modi also received a congratulatory message from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates who posted in Arabic, English, and Hindi on X.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore The leaders of Jamaica, Barbados, and Myanmar also sent similar messages.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.