BJP approaches EC over Rahul Gandhi's speech during I.N.D.I.A. 'Loktantra Bachao' rally

The BJP has approached the Election Commission on Monday over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech at the I.N.D.I.A. 'Maharally' in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan where the Congress scion said that the saffron party will change the Constitution if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Top leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Sunday exhorted the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government's "dictatorial" actions.

At the rally, Rahul accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls and warned that if the BJP wins the election through this endeavour and "changes" the Constitution, then the whole country would be "finished".

Coming together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of 18 major parties slammed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and gave a fervent call to the alliance partners to unite in national interest.

(With PTI inputs)