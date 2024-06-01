Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP helped TMC in Phase 7 in Bengal, claims CPI(M)

Kolkata:The CPI(M) accused the BJP of helping the Trinamool Congress in the nine constituencies that went to polls in West Bengal on Saturday alleging electoral malpractices by the ruling party in the state during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammad Salim alleged that the polling in the Diamond Harbour constituency, where TMC's Abhishek Banerjee is seeking a third consecutive term, was a farce.

"BJP has taken TMC on its lap in the seventh phase," he said, addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) headquarters here.