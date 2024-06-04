Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP HQ celebrations dial down as party leaders await final results

New Delhi: With early trends showing a downturn for the Bharatiya Janata Party when compared to the thumping majority they were promised by renowned pollsters in exit polls, celebrations were muted within the party headquarters even as there was hectic activity in response to the results trickling in.

Outside, however, celebrations continued unabated without a hitch.

As the day began, the party’s plans to arrange for food for thousands of workers was in full swing, and by 8 am, by the time the counting process began, quintals of laddoos and food for more than a thousand people were already ready.