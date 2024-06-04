Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP leads in two seats, Cong in one in Central Karnataka

Though the counting of votes polled in Central Karnataka comprising Shimoga, Davangere and Chitradurga for Lok Sabha polls is yet to be completed, it is almost certain that BJP would retain Shimoga and Chitradurga and lose Davangere to Congress.

Going by the latest reports, BJP nominee and incumbent MP B Y Raghavendra has bagged 5, 21, 985 votes, while Congress nominee Geetha Shivaraj Kumar got 3,69,432 votes and independent candidate and former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa got 19,552 votes at the end of 12 th round in Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP nominee Govind Karjol continues to lead by 35, 659 votes in the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency against his nearest opponent Congress nominee B N Chandrappa.