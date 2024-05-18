Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP may call RSS as 'nakli RSS' and ban them: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he fears that the BJP may ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
‘“As far as the BJP is concerned…(its President) JP Nadda says that it doesn’t need the RSS anymore. Now, in its 100th year, the RSS is also in danger….Modi called Shiv Sena (UBT) a ‘nakli Sena’ and called me ‘nakli santaan’ (of Balasaheb Thackeray)…,tomorrow, they will label RSS as ‘nakli’ and ban it,” Thackeray told a news conference on Saturday morning.
At the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc rally in Mumbai on Friday evening, Thackeray had said, “In his rallies in Maharashtra, Modi has been describing us as fake-Shiv Sena It would be clear after the elections which Shiv Sena is real and which Shiv Sena is fake…Balasaheb Thackeray stood firmly behind Modi during his time of crisis. Modi calls the same Shiv Sena fake…tomorrow they would not hesitate calling the RSS as fake.”
Thackeray’s comments came in the wake of an interview, in which Nadda had reportedly said: “….In the beginning, we would have been less capable, smaller and needed the RSS. Today, we have grown and we are capable. The BJP runs itself. That’s the difference”.
Published 18 May 2024, 08:32 IST