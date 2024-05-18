Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP may call RSS as 'nakli RSS' and ban them: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he fears that the BJP may ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

‘“As far as the BJP is concerned…(its President) JP Nadda says that it doesn’t need the RSS anymore. Now, in its 100th year, the RSS is also in danger….Modi called Shiv Sena (UBT) a ‘nakli Sena’ and called me ‘nakli santaan’ (of Balasaheb Thackeray)…,tomorrow, they will label RSS as ‘nakli’ and ban it,” Thackeray told a news conference on Saturday morning.