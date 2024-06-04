Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP stalwarts who lost the polls

New Delhi: Among the big names of the Modi Cabinet that did not win the Lok Sabha elections are Union ministers - Smriti Irani, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Arjun Munda, R K Singh, Nishit Pramanik, Bhagwant Kuba, Mahendranath Pandey and Debashree Chaudhary.

One of the party’s senior most politicians – eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi also lost the elections. Pramanik, who was Minister of State (Home), was one of the party’s youngest ministers.

While several sitting ministers faced defeat, the most crucial loss was that of Irani, who lost in Amethi to Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma. Considered to be the "giant-killer" who made Rahul Gandhi lose from the seat in 2019 with a margin of 55,000 votes, Irani now lost to Sharma, who is known to be the seat manager of the Congress in the Gandhi pocket borough for four decades.