Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Hema Malini leading by over 2 lakh votes

The BJP MP contested from the seat for a third consecutive time. In 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, she retained her seat by defeating Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh by a heavy margin of 2,93,471 votes.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 09:56 IST
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Actor Hema Malini, who contested from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Lok Sabha seat is leading by 2,41,500 votes.

The constituency went to polls on the second phase of the seven-phased election.

Malini joined the BJP in February 2004. However, during the 1999 general elections, she campaigned for Gurdaspur, Punjab BJP candidate and veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

She served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2003 to 2009 after being nominated by the then President of India, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. She quickly climbed the ladder in the saffron party and was made general secretary in 2010.

She has been contesting from Mathura seat since 2014 and has secured victory ever since.

Published 04 June 2024, 09:56 IST
