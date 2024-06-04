Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Hema Malini leading by over 2 lakh votes

The BJP MP contested from the seat for a third consecutive time. In 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, she retained her seat by defeating Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh by a heavy margin of 2,93,471 votes.

Malini joined the BJP in February 2004. However, during the 1999 general elections, she campaigned for Gurdaspur, Punjab BJP candidate and veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

She served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2003 to 2009 after being nominated by the then President of India, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. She quickly climbed the ladder in the saffron party and was made general secretary in 2010.