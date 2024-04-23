Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's K Annamalai releases 'Navayuga Navapatha' manifesto for Dakshina Kannada constituency

Mangaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai released "Navayuga Navapatha" manifesto of Dakshina Kannada (DK) Lok Sabha constituency for party candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta at the BJP office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the BJP has honoured all the 795 points mentioned in the central party's manifesto in 2019.

Capt Chowta's manifesto focuses on nine areas of infrastructure and connectivity, industry and investment, startup and entrepreneurship, tourism, Nari Shakti, culture and heritage, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, youth and connect, coastal development and security.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt Chowta termed the manifesto as a "task sheet" to reach 'Viksit Dakshina Kannada' on the lines of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.