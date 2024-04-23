JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's K Annamalai releases 'Navayuga Navapatha' manifesto for Dakshina Kannada constituency

During the release of the manifesto, Annanmalai on the occasion, said that the BJP has honoured all the 795 points mentioned in the central party's manifesto in 2019.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 14:23 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai released "Navayuga Navapatha" manifesto of Dakshina Kannada (DK) Lok Sabha constituency for party candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta at the BJP office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the BJP has honoured all the 795 points mentioned in the central party's manifesto in 2019.

Capt Chowta's manifesto focuses on nine areas of infrastructure and connectivity, industry and investment, startup and entrepreneurship, tourism, Nari Shakti, culture and heritage, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, youth and connect, coastal development and security.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt Chowta termed the manifesto as a "task sheet" to reach 'Viksit Dakshina Kannada' on the lines of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"My first priority after winning will be to complete all the ongoing central government projects in the district and addressing connectivity issues between Mangaluru and Bengaluru which require a strategic blend of infrastructural enhancements and technological innovations, while also keeping the ecological challenges in mind. An all-weather connectivity road between Mangaluru and Bengaluru is also my priority," he said.

Capt Chowta said, "Back to the 'Ooru' initiative to bring back our people to our hometown, our people have successfully established businesses across the country in the last few decades which are aimed at encouraging them to setup their business here to generate employment in the region."

He also promised to make an effort for setting up a Film City in Dakshina Kannada, a sainik school named after Rani Abbakka, to have a forensic research centre and an NIA which would be aimed at dismantling the terror network and keeping a vigil on rising cases of terror activities at the coast."

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, DK BJP President Sathish Kumpala and others were also present at the manifesto release.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 April 2024, 14:23 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaMangaluruDakshina KannadaK Annamalaielection manifestoLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT