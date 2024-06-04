Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Tejasvi Surya leading in Bangalore South

As per his election affidavit, Surya has declared assets (movable and immovable) of 4.10 crore, almost 300 per cent more than in 2019.

His major source of revenue comes from investments in shares and mutual funds. He has reportedly invested Rs 1.79 crore in shares and Rs 1.99 crore in mutual funds. Also, the BJP candidate is earning from his law practice firm as well.

In 2019, Surya had declared Rs 13.46 lakh in assets.