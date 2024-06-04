Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Tejasvi Surya leading in Bangalore South

Tejasvi Surya contesting against Congress' Sowmya Reddy
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 09:21 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 09:21 IST

On his first Lok Sabha election in 2019, Tejasvi Surya secured a massive win with over a 3.3 lakh vote margin against Congress candidate B K Hariprasad.

This time, BJP's Bangalore South candidate is leading against Congress' Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy, who is currently the transport minister in Karnataka, by 2,41,104 votes.

As per his election affidavit, Surya has declared assets (movable and immovable) of 4.10 crore, almost 300 per cent more than in 2019.

His major source of revenue comes from investments in shares and mutual funds. He has reportedly invested Rs 1.79 crore in shares and Rs 1.99 crore in mutual funds. Also, the BJP candidate is earning from his law practice firm as well.

In 2019, Surya had declared Rs 13.46 lakh in assets.

Published 04 June 2024, 09:21 IST
